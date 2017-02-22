New Political Party Makes Clarificationon IEC Registration

The United Party for National Development (UPND) the latest political party formed in the Gambia has issued clarification on the modalities of registration of the party with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The party’s public relations officer Mustapha Joof, in an interview disclosed that the party is yet to be fully registered with the IEC but has commenced the processing of all the requisite documentation in compliance with the relevant laws of the Gambia.

He said, “UPND has started the formalities by informing the IEC of our initiative and the IEC has responded positively by writing to us and showing us the way forward and the logistics we need to put in place. So I and my team are working on it at the moment.”

Joof further outlined that they are laying the foundation and ready to pave all the way and within a year they would complete the registration of the party. He urged the general public for their full support and cooperation of the electorate during the process of fulfilling all the requirements for the registration.

by Fatou Sowe