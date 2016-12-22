New Turkish Ambassador Brands Media as Agent of Development

As the fourth estate in the national hierarchy, media is an essential tool to bring robust development in every country, says His Excellency Ismail Sefa Yuceer, the new Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia.

Speaking to editors of Gambian media at a dinner hosted at his residence in Brufut on Tuesday, ambassador Yuceer said his embassy attaches maximum importance to the media for its ability to update, not just a country but the entire world on emerging events and developments.

Ambassador Yuceer replaced His Excellency Ergin Soner, who served the trans-continental nation in the Gambia for the past three years. He used the Tuesday evening dinner to meet with the media representatives for the first time, since his arrival to discuss with them a possible working relationship with his embassy.

He recognized the role Gambian media played in telling the world about the facts and realities of the failed coup in his country last July.

In the failed coup, pro-coup soldiers took military leadership hostage and briefly seized control over parts of the Turkish Armed Forces with the country’s Parliament and Presidential Palace damaged. This led to a three-month state of emergency announced by President Erdoğan.

Ambassador Yuceer assured the media editors of his embassy’s commitment to closely work with them and to offer possible assistance when needed.

Malick Jones, Director General of The Gambia Radio and Television Services and Musa Sheriff, publisher of the Voice Newspaper recognized the important role Gambian journalists play to update the masses on up-to-date news stories.

Lamin Cham, Osman Kargbo and Aminata Sanneh, editors of the Standard, Point and Foroyaa Newspapers all commended Ambassador Yuceer for the invitation and briefing, assuring him that their various media house would continue to maintain the highest ethical journalism standards.

by Amadou Jallow