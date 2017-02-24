Nfamara Jawneh to contest for Wuli West seat if…

A group of people from Wuli West in the Upper River Region campaigning for the election of Nfamara Jawneh into the National Assembly have said that they have gathered from him saying he will contest for the seat provided the former NAM and veteran politician Sedia Jatta didn’t contest.

Nfamara Jawneh, a household name in Wuli is the Executive Director of Beakanyang Kafo, a Wuli based NGO and President of Young Journalists Association of The Gambia (YJAG).

Currently on vocation abroad where this reporter recently contacted him about his own take on the call made by his people to represent them in the National Assembly, he said; “Well first of all I thank you for reaching out to me. As you are aware that over the past few weeks, I have been receiving calls from the people of Wuli at home and abroad encouraging me to contest for the seat.”

“However, like I told them my position is very clear I have lot of plans for myself and the community and I am determine to continue working with them to promote grassroots development. Nonetheless, If they need me to represent them in the National Assembly I will definitely do so but provided uncle Sedia is not contesting again,” he clarified.

When asked whether he has personally reached out to Sedia, Mr. Jawneh answered in the negative but promised to engage him in the coming days. He said he definitely knows that it’s his right to equally contest even if Mr. Jatta or anyone else is also contesting but he just want to give him a chance and promote unity in his birth district.

He however said that if he is equally given the chance he would make himself available for the service of the people of Wuli. “I just want to thank the amazing men and women from Wuli at home and abroad who keeps on calling me regarding the issue on daily bases,” Jawneh said.

Sedia Jatta, 72, has been one of the most outspoken parliamentarians in the country and has represented the people of Wuli West for 10 years.

by Omar Wally