Niamina East & Lower Fulladu Districts Authorities Sensitized on GBV

The Network against Gender Based Violence in partnership with Action aid International the Gambia on Thursday August 10 concluded two days sensitization forum for the Niamina East and Lower Fulladu District authorities on gender based violence held in Brikamaba and Kudang respectively.

The programme was funded by Action Aid International The Gambia, targeting chiefs, Alkalolu and Districts Tribunal members, focusing on Gender Based Violence issues including sexual violence, wife bettering, FGM and children marriage and its effects on the family and state.

Speaking at the opening ceremonies of both events at various venues, the programme manager, Network against Gender Based Violence, Fallu Sowe, said women continue to be victims of violence across the continent and the World at large. He then stressed the need for concerted efforts of district authorities to address violence against women and girls. He asserted that women continue to experience sexual, physical and emotional violence and more often than not the culture and attitudes prevent women from seeking justice leaving the perpetrators go free. “This situation puts more women and girls at risk as the perpetrators are given the opportunity to violate more women and girls at risk, while the victims/survivors live a life of misery without accessing Justice”, he said.

The chief of Niamina East, Alh. Kebba Touray and Chief Momodou Lamin Baldeh both commended Network Against Gender Based Violence and Action Aid for sensitizing them on GBV. They called on alkalolu to be vigilance on issues of GBV and ensure that cases of GBV are reported to authorities for protection of women and girls in their communities.

The alkalo of Brikamaba, Nyamo Ceesay applauded the Network against gender based violence and called for organizing such an important forum for them. He said this will go a long way in creating awareness at the grassroots level.

by Lamin S.M. Jawo