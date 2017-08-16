Nianija District Tribunal Fines Illegal Logs Dealer

One Babucarr Khan a resident of Farrafenni Town in Upper Badibou District of North Bank Region (NBR) was on Saturday August 12, arraigned before the Nianija District Tribunal court for illegally cutting down 3 Mahogany trees without permit.

The case was presided over by Sheikh Dawda York the chief of Nianija District in Buduck village

The offence for which the accused Baboucarr Khan was charged revealed that on the 2nd of August, this year, he the accused entered the Chamen State forest without falling permit and cut down three Mahogany trees.

He was fined by the District Tribunal to pay six thousand dalasi in default will serve one year six months in prison with hard labour.

The presiding chief judge of the tribunal, the chief of Nianija, Sheikh Dawda York warned that whosoever enters the forest without permission and caught felling down trees will face full force of the law. He posited that the forests have been degraded through illegal activities.

He spoke extensively on the importance of the forest to lives. He called on the people of Nianija to protect the forest against illegal activities.

On his part, the regional forestry officer for CRR north, Pa Demba Sigi Jeng said the major causes of forest degradation is human induced illegal activities such as bushfires and logging. He stated that some estimate suggest that an average up to 70% of the forest are burnt annually, killing the regeneration retarding the growth of most tree species and transforming the tree collectively from mixed species to fire tolerant species. He said these factors have contributed collectively to poor soil fertility and declining crop yield over the years. He seized the opportunity and called on the people of the area to embark on tree planting exercise and nurture them.

“This is the only way forward to place the lost flora and fauna,” he told the tribunal. He hailed the district authorities for their efforts in the protection and control of the forest against destruction.

Lamin S.M. Jawo