Not Too Young To Run Campaign Launched

A youth civil-society movement ‘Not Too Young To Run’, a campaign that seeks to inspire young people’s participation in politics and encourage them to assume public offices on Wednesday convened a stakeholders dialogue, which also marks the formal launching of the movement.

Held at The Gambia Christian Council in Kanifing, the event brought together actors including political parties, young people, development partners and civil society organizations to dialogue and support youth and women participation in the forthcoming National Assembly Elections slated for April 6, 2017.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the executive director of ActionAid International-The Gambia, Bai Cham underscored the importance of youth’s participation in party politics, saying youth’s participation in politics can take many forms, ranging from participating in elections through voting or vying for leadership positions. “Under party politics, it can be seen in terms of attending public meetings, drafting policies and effectively mobilising and advocating for their implementation, attending campaigns, campaigning for preferred candidates,” he said.

Cham asserted that young people’s active and meaningful participation in their societies and in democratic dispensation and processes is of crucial importance.

According to him, ActionAid International working with young people and women is central to what they do as an institution, noting that their youth wings, ACTIVISTA will continue to receive solidarity in its efforts to champion greater advocacy on youth agenda.

Lamin Darboe, the executive director of NYC, said the civil society movement is not a political party, but a movement designed to ensure that young people partake in the electoral processes. “If youth can vote, they can run for public offices. I encourage all stakeholders to encourage and support the candidature of youths in the forthcoming National Assembly elections. Youths as agents of change have the potential to transform the society through formulation of laws and policies necessary to entrench democracy, human rights, and open society,” he added.

UNDP representative, Nessie Golakai Gould pointed out that UNDP will continue to support youths in democratic process especially women candidates in electoral processes.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan