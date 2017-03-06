NTDs Vaccination Campaign Starts Today

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (MoH&SW) in partnership with World Health Organisation (WHO) will today commence a Mass Drug Administration Campaign on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), targeting 22 districts in the country.

This campaign, which starts today 6th March 2017, will end on the 15th March 2017, targeting school going children between the ages of 2 and 14 as well as adults that are at risk. Pregnant women and lactating mothers are exempted.

This information was revealed to journalists on Friday during a press briefing held at Action Aid offices in Kanifing.

According to the organisers, the aim of the campaign is to control and eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) to the targeted districts and individuals, with the aim of eradicating the diseases by 2020.

Speaking during the briefing, the Director of Health Promotion and Education, Modou Njai said the campaign which is starting today will be giving two vaccinations to treat Schistosomiasis and Soil Transmitted Helminthiasis, and they would be targeting children between the ages of 2 and 14 as well as adults that are at risk in 22 districts.

He said that during the campaign they will also sensitize communities about sanitation and behavioural change. According to him, through behavioural change, they could eradicate the diseases in the country by 2020.

He went on to urge parents to help during the campaign by bringing their children to be vaccinated. The drugs to be administered are Albendazole, which is to treat Soil Transmitted Helminthiasis and Praziquantel to treat Schistosomiasis.

For her part, Dr. Sharmila Laref Jah of WHO revealed that these diseases they are targeting have been in the country for a very long time. She expressed delight that they have arrived at this critical stage of controlling and eliminating these diseases.

However, she indicated that because of the priority health diseases that exist in the country, these diseases were neglected in society for long and now it is time to step up measures to eradicate it in the communities.

Iris Cassel of the Under Life Skills Education Unit at the Ministy of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE) said that school health and nutrition programme could contribute to education for all, noting that it has become part of national development policy worldwide.

The NTDs Focal Person Yahya Camara, said the purpose of doing this NTDs mass drug administration is to ensure that by the year 2020 they achieve their two main NTDs target of treating Schistosomiasis and soil transmitted Helminthiasis.

In order to achieve their aspiring aims of eliminating the diseases, he said that strategies and interventions have to take place, revealing that they started with mapping, which was a form of situational analysis to inform their decisions on what to do next.

by Arfang MS Camara