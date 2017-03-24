NYP Clocks 15, Inaugurates New Executive

The National Youth Parliament The Gambia recently celebrated its 15th years anniversary, which also saw the inauguration of a new executive.

Held on the theme: “Leadership by example; youth are the driving force for development”, the event was held at its auditorium room at the New National Assembly building in Banjul.



NYP is a charity-youth representative network, with 7 Regional Youth Parliaments, comprising of 30 members in each region, who serve as representatives from their respective districts and constituencies. Five were elected and two nominated at the National level.

Giving an overview of the organization, Kawsu Badjie, the speaker of the NYP, recalled that the organization since 2007, has been operated independently and has diversified its activities in various ways to benefit the youths of this great country.

According to him, their activities cut across range of issues such as; gender mainstreaming in youth participation, environmental protection and preservation amongst others.

“The aim of NYP is to inculcate responsible citizenship in the hearts and minds of young people through enriching people’s common understanding of youth development,” he added.

With the dynamic and committed regional and national executive, Badjie was optimistic that the organization would make it as a team.

“As we are a non-partisan advocacy, we should and have been representing the interest of all young people regardless of their political affiliations,” he enthused.

Sambujang Conteh, the founding Father of NYP, who doubles as the director of RAID-The Gambia, urged the members to be steadfast and committed to the ideals of the organisation in order to help it realise full potentials in national development.

Conteh called on members to accept criticism from youth, as he put it; “it is human nature to criticize matters concerning them.”

Lamin Darboe, the Executive Director of National Youth Council, on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports, applauded the speaker of NYP for contributing to the human capacity development in the country, and most especially the founder.

NYC boss advised youth to lead by example so as to inspire, motivate and encourage others to a hopeful vision in the future by doing just what is right.

The government of the Gambia, Darboe stated, would continue to support the youths an challenged them to take part in advocacies for more youth participation in the National Assembly.

Mamadi Dampha, the Assistant Director of Employment at the Ministry of Trade industry Regional Integration and Employment, underscored the pivotal role of young in national development, affirming that the involvement of youth in national development would further spur rapid development since they are energetic and the most active portion of any country.



by Binta Bah