O.J. Calls Coalition’s Breakaway a Selfish Attitude Among Members

Omar Jallow, alias O.J., the PPP leader, cum Gambian Agriculture minister has described the recent Coalition breakaway in the run-up to the National Assembly (NA) elections as elements of betrayal and selfish attitude among Coalition members.

“Among reasons for the Coalition breakaway in the run up to the Parliamentary elections was because some party leaders, such as the UDP said he did not want his political party to die,” he disclosed.



Speaking during a political rally held on Thursday evening, at Latrikunda German, organised by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Kanifing Municipal (KM) Committee, O.J. told the gathering that Ousainou Darboe has been contesting against Jammeh’s APRC government during his 22 years rule, but was unable to defeat him.

He said when Adama Barrow came; Gambians looked at Gambia’s interest only and eventually defeated Jammeh within few months. “This is a manifestation that Allah supports unity; that is why people go to mosques and churches to worship the Lord in groups,” he noted.

“Now in the run up to National Assembly elections, we could not agree to contest under the Coalition; with some saying they do not want their parties to die. These are signs of betrayals in our midst,” O.J.

stressed.

“Don’t feel that party leaders are better than you. Put national interest first, above party interest. We are all equal. Party leaders should be seen as servants of the people. People must not fear their party leaders or feel that their party leaders are better than them,” he urged.

He called on his party supporters to look at national interest above individual party interests, noting that if PPP’s death is the peace of The Gambia, then let it be.

“For PPP, what we see is national interest,” he said, saying that’s why they participated in forming the Coalition and consequently defeated Yahya Jammeh in the 1st December 2016 Presidential elections. I refused to contest the 2001 and 2006 Presidential Elections because we were not united, and I knew without unity we can’t defeat Jammeh, who was supported by people from all tribes. The support to Jammeh was not based on tribal lines,” he added.

He called on all to do away with tribal politics and work together towards achieving common objective.



by Madi Njie