O.J Condemns attack on APRC Supporters

Omar Jallow, alias O.J, PPP Leader and Minister of Agriculture has condemned attacks on APRC supporters who were stone during one of their political rally held at Latrikunda suburb.



Addressing party supporters in Latrikunda German recently, Hon. Jallow called on party supporters to desist from violent politics, while encouraging them to engage in dialogue and mature politics.

“I was told that some people were throwing stones on APRC supporters, while they were having political rally. This act is uncalled for and we must avoid such unfortunate scenarios,” he said.

He said politics is about telling the people the truth, adding that being unhappy with Yahya Jammeh does not warrant anyone to attack his supporters. He called on all to forgive and look at Gambia’s interest, and work for the development of the country.

He therefore called on party supporters to put aside party politics, and work towards achieving common objectives, adding: “PPP sees Gambia. If you see today I am in political platform, is because I have to help the young ones.”