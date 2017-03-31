O.J. FORESEES FAILURE IN BARROW’S LED COALITION, IF…

Omar A. Jallow, the Peoples’ Progressive Party’s (PPP) leader, who is also The Gambia’s Agriculture Minister has said that, Adama Barrow would fail if his opponents dominate the seats in Parliament in the 6th April 2017 National Assembly Elections.

According to him, President Barrow and his Coalition government needs to secure majority in Parliament to enable him have National Assembly members that would approve bills put forward by his Cabinet, to enable him work to serve the public.

O.J. was speaking during a political rally in Banjul hosted by Team Tahawal (stand for) Banjul, at Fitzgerald Street recently.

He, however, said that if Parliament is dominated by Barrow’s oppositions, they could undermine Barrow’s Coalition Government by rejecting bills put forward by Cabinet, which could lead to government’s failure.

“That is why, I suggested that those of us under the Coalition should support Independent candidates under the Coalition for the National Assembly elections,” he said.

He reiterated that some coalition members, including UDP’s Ousainou Darboe, turned down his suggestion, believing that by so doing, would bring down his party. “They decided to form tactical alliance, which is also failing as they are contesting against each other in various constituencies. This is contrary to their initial agreement that the three parties headed by Mr Darboe, Amat Bah and Mai Fatty – Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Interior Ministers respectively, would not contest against each other under the tactical alliance in various constituencies across the country. We finally agreed to contest under our respective political parties, and they are contesting against each other. This means that, they were not truthful in their attempts,” said Mr Jallow, alias O.J.

He further said that politics was all about telling people the truth, adding: “if you cannot tell the truth, avoid politics.”

He recounted that their initial agreement in forming the Coalition was to change the political leadership, and elect Parliamentarians who would review the existing laws, to pave ways for development within the three years, after which those parties could go back and contest under their individual parties. He, however, said it appears there was looming betrayals in their midst.

by Madi S. Njie