O.J. Says Ahmadiyya Jama’at Is Here to Stay

The minister of Agriculture has said that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at is here to stay and should be observed by its believers peacefully like other religions.

Omar Jallow, alias O.J. made this statement at the 41 Jalsa Salana (annual convention) held at Masroor Senior Secondary School at Yundum.

The essence of the 3-day gathering was to learn and display high moral qualities in order to serve as a good model for all people both in the gathering and outside.

Minister Jallow added that the jama’at has contributed a lot in the country especially in the education and health sectors which are fundamental issues in the development of any nation.

“Acquiring knowledge is vital and the jama’at is playing its quota into it and there is no condition attached in the admission of students in the school of the jama’at” Minister Jallow noted.

He pointed out that The Gambia has always been known for its peaceful tolerance most especially in the issue of religion, thus he urged Gambians to continue in this spirit, adding that after all, it is the same Allah that we worship.

For his part, the amir of the jama’at, Baba F. Trawally, stated that the most important principle is the fear of Allah and righteousness which they should always remember in their dealings, it should not be undermined or abused, the rights of anyone but instead it should be tolerant and compassionate and through that, they could establish lasting peace, love, and harmony in society.

He added that Islam is a perfect code of life and is a religion. Islam teaches no violence, persecution or killing, and those perpetrators causing havoc and destructions in the world, killing innocent people in the name of Islam should be discouraged.

“Islam teaches us that in all circumstances, no matter how difficult, you must remain firmly attached to the principle of justice and integrity,” Amir Trawally pointed out.

For his part, Jimmy Clerk, representative of the American Embassy, congratulates the jama’at for the hard work they are rendering to the country for the past years.

He urged them to continue the spirit of togetherness to enhance socio-conomic development.

by: Awa Gassama