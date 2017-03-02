Observer Awards Outstanding Reporters

In its quest to motivate and reward outstanding reporters, the management of the Daily Observer Company Ltd, publisher of the Daily Observer Newspaper on Wednesday awarded cash prizes to two outstanding reporters.

The move was designed to encourage and motivate journalists in their pursuit of not only informing, educating and entertaining the Gambian populace, but to those outside the country as well.

The two awardees for this month are; Momodou Jawo, and Meita Touray, both reporters, whose outstanding performances in their daily reporting was hailed by the management of the Daily Observer, thus the award.

Presenting the cash prizes, Pa Modou Mbowe, the managing director of the Daily Observer Company, hailed the reporters for their extra-ordinary zeal in their profession, saying he is proud to be associated with such a formidable team.

Mbowe enjoined reporters to keep up the momentum in their service to the nation. “Keep up the spirit as we are here to make life better for everyone and the way you going on is a sign of taking you to the next level. Congratulations to everybody because you all are winners and I don’t want this award to be going to the same people every month,” he added.

Mariatou Ngum, the deputy editor-in-Chief of the Daily Observer Company, challenged reporters to see the move as a way of motivation and encouragement to do more. The award, she added, would be a continual process and thus urged reporters to keep up the momentum.

“I look forward to seeing other faces in our next month’s award,” she stated.

Reacting to the award, Meita Touray expressed delight with the move, saying it shows that her efforts have been recognised by her boss.

“I am very glad receiving such an award from my boss. Although, I was not expecting this at all, it came as a surprise to me. Nonetheless, it is a show of motivation for us to do more and better. Journalism is a noble profession, and I would like to call on my colleagues to ensure that we stick to professionalism in the way we report. Observer is a credible newspaper in the country, so I call on all to work towards maintaining the reputation the paper has made for itself, “she added.

Momodou Jawo, a reporter also thanked the management of the company for the initiative, which according to him, would go a long way in motivating the reporters and the entire staff in general.

by Fatou Gassama