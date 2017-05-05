Observer, EU-UNESCO Training Opens

The Daily Observer, EU-UNESCO media capacity building training for reporters, editors, and layout editors yesterday commenced at the Company’s conference hall in Kanifing.

The training that is centred on the theme, “Reforming the Gambia media to better contribute to democratic governance” is aim at addressing the performance and operational challenges of the editorial sector of the Observer Company.

Deputising for the Minister of Information Communication and Infrastructure, the deputy permanent secretary (DPS) of the said Ministry Malick Jones underscored the significant of the project, while assuring that his Ministry would give its full support to this project implemented by UNESCO. According to him, the exercise would build the capacities of media personnel who in turn would use their expertise and professionalism to work with the government to build a prosperous Gambia. This, he added, would be based on accountability and responsibility to the Gambian people.

“Journalists should pursue a line of specialisation within the versed areas of the journalism spectrum, for this will help them have an area of focus as well as self development. This will serve as a motivation factor as well as help you to have a better perspective and pay.” He, however challenged the management and participants to take the training seriously and thanked EU and UNESCO for supporting the media.

For Pa Modou Mbowe, the managing director of the Daily Observer, the editorial department is the heart and soul of every print media. He affirmed that participants should make good use of the training as this, he said, would create a scope in their carrier development as well as the development of the country as a whole. “This is a very welcoming initiative,” he said, as he thanked the EU through UNESCO for funding what he described as a life changing project.

Momodou Saidy, the Daily Observer’s Editor-in-Chief opined that the EU funded project is to upgrade and strengthen the capacity of the private media in The Gambia. He noted that the capacity of journalists would be enhanced to meet the demanding and technologically challenging job of news gathering and dissemination.

Saidy highlighted that journalism practice doesn’t only stop at gathering and disseminating information but factual, true, balance and impartial. The project, he said, seeks to bring all elements of journalism for media houses to benefit from. “The responsibility of being the eyes and ears of the society requires diligence and honesty in the way information is presented to the populace,” he stated, as he assured that the Daily Observer staff would draw maximum benefit from the training.

Dr. Henry D.R. Carrol, legal luminary and lecturer at the Faculty of Law opined that the tripartite official functions of the press is to inform, educate and entertain, adding that all of these functions have a common denominator, which is “truth”.

His words: “Qualified and responsible journalists must therefore always embark on “investigative journalism”, in order to ascertain the truthfulness or otherwise of their articles, before publishing them. To do otherwise, will be engaging in “gutter journalism”. Because if they publish an article, which is not truthful, and which adversely affects the reputation of another person, they can therefore rightly be sued in The Law Of Tort/Civil Law for “defamation”, which is authoritatively defined by the aforesaid law.”

