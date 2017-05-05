Observer In-house Training

The management and staff of Observer Company Ltd, Publishers of the Daily Observer Newspaper, through the European Union-UNESCO Capacity Building project for media, commenced an intensive and extensive training of its staff, with the objectives of bringing them on board what it takes to be successful professionally skilled, trained and qualified pen pushers second to none in the world of media.

The training comes at the right time considering challenges that media practitioners continue to face over the years, coupled with overriding desires to cope with unfolding events brought about by the new found democratic dispensation, trust and confidence bestowed on the profession by both citizenry and the new administration.

The in-house training will further affirm rationale behind calling of media as the fourth organ of government in most democratic societies including the Gambia, as contained in various constitutional and other legal provisions on duties and responsibilities of the media holding government accountable to the people of the country at all times.

Daily Observer newspaper is a household name in the Gambia and has greatly contributed towards sustainable development of the country, in its capacity as information peddlers for domestic and international readers, through provision of well balance and credible news, not only about the Gambia, but the globe at large.

However, the media like other important stakeholders in the country’s development, cannot achieve its constitutional sanctioned watchdog role, in the absence of having well educated, trained, skilled, innovative and professional minded journalists in line with objectives of the cited EU capacity building project for media houses in the country.

This confirmed realities that, there is no effective and better of trade for journalists than having a high degree of flexible command of the language, in addition to what economies called “limited resources at our disposal” requiring maximum usage.

Therefore, its hope that the in-house training will have lasting impression on beneficiaries, especially the new entries of a profession that is still struggling with capacity building and uplifting status of its members to where it ought to be, when compared with similar professional disciplines at both domestic and international level

As the new Gambia’s hopes and aspirations hinges on the world of media, we pray that this training will accord Daily Observer first place in achieving such lofty dreams, as the paper is described by many as one of the most leading, authoritative and credible media outlets in The Gambia, within the sub-region and beyond.