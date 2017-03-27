Old Yundum Alkalo Calls for Collective Effort to Make Gambia Great

The Alkalo of Old Yundum village in the Kombo North District, West Coast Region, has called on Gambians to put aside their political differences and work collectively as a team to develop our beloved country.

Mamudou Faye, who was speaking to the Daily Observer recently at his residence at Old Yundum, affirmed that every citizen has a role to play in national development.



To this end, he urged people not to allow politics divide them after all, we are one Gambian, one nation and we need to take ownership of The Gambia.

He expressed his resolve to foster unity and togetherness in his community, positing that politics shall never divide his community.

According to him, his community would continue to rally behind President Barrow and his Coalition aspirants in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

“It was an exciting moment and for the first time in the history of Old Yundum for an aspiring presidential candidate to cast his vote in my village Bantaba and emerged the winner,” he added.

Faye assured his community’s one hundred percent support to President Barrow and thanked him on his election victory.

He also prayed for the new government and its leadership for Allah to enable them achieved their desired objectives they envisage for this great country and her people.

He recalled that the village elders were among the first delegations to pay a courtesy call on President Barrow at his compound to show their loyalty and solidarity with him, following his landslide victory in the last Presidential Polls.

“Since that day we regard him as our President as the move is destined by God. People need to have faith in Allah and rally behind our leaders and accept that Adama Barrow is our president. On behalf of my community, I want to assure him and pledge our resolve to work with his coalition government to push the agendas set for this great country of ours”.

He also made it very clear that the community of Old Yundum, over the past years, has always known to be following sitting presidents and the that, Coalition government is not exception.

According to him, since President Barrow assumed office, they convened almost seven consultative meeting at Old Yundum, geared towards fostering national reconciliation, despite the fact that they came from different political parties.

“Gambians should do everything possible to help President Adama Barrow to achieve his dreams, as Gambians have decided in the last Presidential Elections,” he added.

Faye called on members of his community and the aspiring candidates in the forthcoming parliamentary elections to demonstrate high sense of maturity and maintain peace and stability throughout the campaign period.

He continued; “People should understand that without peace and stability there will be no meaningful development. We have to maintain what the Gambia is known for; that is peace and tranquility and have faith by accepting defeat in any election polls”.

Faye thanked the Ministry of Local Government and Lands and the new appointed governor of West Coast Region for their new position.