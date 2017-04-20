Old Yundum Ready to Support New NAM Says Alkalo Faye

The Alkalo of Old Yundum village in the Kombo North District, West Coast Region, has assured the newly elected National Assembly Member (NAM) of his community’s full time support in bringing about meaningful socio-economic development at the village.

Mamudou Faye, in a recent interview with journalists, on behalf of his constituency, thanked God and the people of The Gambia, especially his constituency for the high sense of political maturity demonstrated in the just concluded National Assembly Elections.

He expressed appreciation to the newly elected National Assembly Member in his Constituency on his landslide victory in the just ended parliamentary elections.

“I want to thank my community for giving President Adama Barrow an exceptional welcome when he came to cast his vote in the just ended parliamentary election in Old Yundum,” he said.

To this end, Faye calls for unity and solidarity among people, saying it is only through togetherness that we can achieve our development aspirations as a nation.

He equally expressed appreciation to President Adama Barrow for casting his vote at his village in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“Gambians should now forget about their political differences and concentrate more on national development and reconciliation among family members and loved ones” he added.

Faye made it clear that in every competition, there must be a winner and a loser, pointing out that people need to have faith and accept defeat in any competition.

“Let’s follow or support winners to bring about more development rather than making segregation. We should all look forward to national development in a bid to helping our leader to attain his development agenda.”