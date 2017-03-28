OMVG Council of Ministers’ Meeting Ends in Banjul

The Gambia River Basin Development Organisation (OMVG) yesterday concluded a three-day Council of Ministers’ meeting of its 43rd ordinary session in Banjul.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, Claudiana Cole, minister of Basic and Secondary Education, who spoke on behalf of the Women’s Affairs Minister, Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang, described the event as historic, noting that it was the first sub-regional meeting of this magnitude being held in The Gambia since the inauguration of the new government. She went on: “The mission of the OMVG had never been well articulated then we have witnessed in the past couple of years, thanks to the OMVG Energy project, for which our nations eagerly look forward to deliver unprecedented socio-economic development, as energy is the lifeblood of the modern economy”.

According to her, the OMVG, as a sub-regional basin organisation has integrated programmes, all geared towards the rational and harmonious development of their shared natural resources, adding that key component of these programmes was the OMVG Energy project, which has

attracted a lot of bilateral and multilateral donor support. “The project has been conceptualised out of the desire to develop the hydroelectric potential of The Gambia River Basin and the Konkouré River in Guinea,” she stated.

Minister Cole concluded by expressing profound gratitude to the OMVG High Commission for its diligence and commitment in repositioning this sub-regional basin organisation to effectively deliver its mandate.

She thanked their development partners, such as African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Exim Back of China and the World Bank for their relentless support to the organisation.

The Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources,

Lamin Dibba, said as the minister responsible for OMVG matters in The Gambia, he was delighted to be associated with the OMVG Energy Project. “My ministry will continue to ensure that The Gambia meets all its obligations and commitments to the OMVG. We are working on to provide an office space for the OMVG National Coordinating Unit and the finalisation of the recruitment of the staff of the unit,” he revealed.

According to him, the prominence of this meeting cannot be over emphasized; for it would create not only general awareness to the people of The Gambia about OMVG, but also engender strengthened political will from the Gambian government. He thanked his counterpart ministers and other delegates for their commitment in partaking in this crucial meeting.



by Modou Lamin Jammeh