On 2017 Budget

As the minister of Finance and Economic Affairs yesterday presented the total revenue and grants in 2017 to the National Assembly we commend the Ministry for the hard work and for once more presenting to Gambians a budget that outlines key priorities set in our development agenda.

The budget, as stated by the Finance Minister, will centrally focus on ensuring micro-economic stability through increased and enhanced private sector participation in economic activities to spur economic prosperity.

The fact that agriculture, which remains the mainstay of the economy, has managed to recover from the setbacks of late and insufficient rains in 2011 and 2014 is indeed good news.

We therefore commend the Government of The Gambia for showing an increased commitment and prioritisation of the sector. This is evidenced by the number of existing projects valued at US$182 million geared towards increasing agricultural production and productivity.

It is indeed wise of the Government to also enforce fiscal discipline to ensure that the cost of borrowing, particularly for the domestic debt comes to sustainable levels, making entrepreneurship viable for all actors in business spectrum through reduction in policy rate.

It is needless to mention that this Government has recognised the indispensability of infrastructural advancement in bringing about economic and social development; hence the massive investment in the road infrastructure on both the South and North banks trunks of the country. This is to ensure that there is efficient and reliable transport links throughout the country, thus promoting economic activities across the country.

Generally, the 2017 Budget shows that the country is determined to advance towards the achievement of the national development goals. However, this objective cannot be realised unless all Gambians exert concerted efforts towards the development trajectory already charted out by Government.