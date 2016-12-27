On AU’s Take on Election Dispute

Political stability is the key to progress and development, as it affects all aspects of security, economic and social development in a country.

The news that AU officials have welcomed the recent involvement of the Supreme Court of The Gambia as a good move towards resolving the looming crisis in the country.

We commend the continental body for recognising the move by the party concerned to solve the matter through peaceful means by taking it to the due process of the law.

We must accept the fact that elections come and go but The Gambia is here to stay.

The country is known to be a peaceful country and has even gained itself a name for being one of the most peaceful and stable country globally. Though, it might be a small country but it is a country where every smile is genuine, this is why it is regarded asthe smiling coast.

Now, more than ever, Gambians must stand by one another and make sure that the peace and stability that we are enjoying continue to flourish for eternity. We must all understand that one identity that all Gambians share with no difference is The Gambia.

As a matter of fact we should commend ourselves for the way in which we handled ourselves over the course of what has been described by many as a tough campaign.

As suggested by AU, it is high time member states addressed election-related disputes through legal means. The move to call for restraint by all concerned parties for the sake of peace is welcome, as it ensures peace and stability in the country.

In this crucial moment, let us all join together to keep to the promises and demands that we made in our National Anthem, for “justice” to “guide our actions towards the common good”.

For The Gambia ever true!