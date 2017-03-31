On Maintenance of Peace

Editorial

Peace is indispensable in the development of any nation. The Gambia is a beacon of hope throughout the world when it comes to its citizens’ peaceful coexistence irrespective of one’s religious or ethnic affiliation. Therefore, any action geared towards jeopardizing that should be condemned by all outright and must not be compromised by any.

We should jealously safeguard the peaceful nature of this country in order to consolidate the gains that we have attained as a nation.

As Gautama Buddha famously put it to enjoy good health, to bring true happiness to one’s family, to bring peace to all, one must first discipline and control one’s own mind. If a man can control his mind he can find the way to enlightenment, and all wisdom and virtue will naturally come to him.

As the race for the April 6th Polls intensifies, it is important for supporters of the different political parties in the country to coexist peacefully. This is indeed welcome because it tells a lot about our country’s political maturity.

The recent report of violent clashes among supporters of different political parties in the country is not only worrying, but disturbing as well. What is important to note is that elections come and go, but The Gambia is here to stay. This country belongs to us all and no one religion, tribe or group can claim ownership of it.

It is therefore incumbent upon every citizen to campaign for peace and stability but not violence.

Tribalism is ungodly and has no place in New Gambia as it only lead to retrogression. The Gambia is known for its peace throughout the world, so let us try and maintain that peace.

As campaign intensifies head of the parliamentary election, let us do away with tribal politics and violence in all its forms. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the peace and stability of this great nation of ours.

For The Gambia Our Homeland, to The Gambia Ever true.