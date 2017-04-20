On Patriotism and National Service

The Islamic injunction that love for one’s country is part of belief that cannot be confined to emotional expressions alone; neither can the biblical edict to love one’s neighbour be trivialised into the mouthing of the phrase ” I love you.”

Our neighbours are our own countrymen and women and it is part of our religion to be kind and to be of service in this neighbourhood called The Gambia.

It is true that Rome was not built in a day and so is it the case that Rome was built by none but the Romans. Therefore, it is our collective duty to render as much service, and with as excellent an attitude as we can in this, our common neighborhood.

While we know that we have neighbours further out in the global neighborhood, we must never forget that charity begins at home and thus act accordingly, by giving back here and now before venturing further out.

It is perplexing that we hear about Gambians excelling well abroad but their impact is not felt back home.

To this end, we implore everyone to give as much service as possible and to always keep in mind the fact that; their compensation is never limited to their pay checks since the Most Gracious Allah will never allow any good productive work to remain unrewarded. His reward comes both in tangible and intangible forms, here as well as in the hereafter.

Service to the nation is not limited to the public sector alone; whether you work for private companies, public institutions or charitable organisations, the goal and direction is the same, to build a nation of peace and prosperity.

The journey of nation building has never been a smooth and perfect one anywhere in the world, and so ours is not going to be an exception. But whatever the case, we must remember that as Muslims and Christians, we are duty bound to love and to serve our country. For The Gambia our homeland, to The Gambia ever true.