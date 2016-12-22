On Petroleum Products Bill

Petroleum and its related products are an important source of energy in the country, accounting for a significant amount in the total primary energy needs according to surveys.

Lawmakers at the National Assembly on Wednesday approved the Petroleum products Bill 2016.The Bill is designed to provide the legal framework for the importation, storage, distribution and marketing of its products.

It will also ensure appropriate health, safety and environmental standards and quality assurance. The coming of this new Bill has equally given Petroleum regulators an important role to ensure effective management of petroleum in this country.

We therefore commend lawmakers for the move as it will also ensure that the petroleum products supply in The Gambia is adequate, reliable, efficient and economical for the country and for consumers, depending on circumstances.

As rightly stated by the vice president and Minister of Women’s Affairs, the daily lives of many Gambians in one way or another are affected by the petroleum products supply chain.

Petroleum, nowadays, is a main source of energy in the world; and this is due to its multiple usability in different fields of machine civilisation. Every aspect of our day-to-day life of man is somehow influenced by the use of petroleum. In key areas such as transportation, technology, industry, commerce, research and development and many other facets of human activity are directly or indirectly linked to the use of petroleum or its sub-products.

As attested by lawmakers the coming of this Bill is timely as it will engender coordination among various stakeholders in the petroleum industry. It will also improve petroleum governance and provide specific guidelines to stakeholders in the petroleum industry.

Therefore enacting this Bill will also guarantee an effective and reliable supply of petroleum and petroleum products