Over D100, 000 New Water Project Inaugurated in LRR

The community of Buiba Jallow Kunda, Jarra Central in the Lower River Region recently inaugurated a new water project, financed at a tune of over D 100,000.

The project was sponsored by Sen De Gel, a Turkey’s charity in partnership with the Mansakonko Area Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fabakary Sanneh, the chairman of Mansakonko Area Council, said that the inauguration of the new water project is among the latest interventions funded by the Turkey’s charity in the region.

According to him, the Turkey’s charity has spearheaded a number of numerous initiative in the area, including the provision of 8 milling machines to women groups, funded 22 water projects in various communities as well established an animal husbandry projects and solar refrigerators projects among a host of others.

“Today’s gathering is the latest intervention by my council and I must thank our partner, Sen De Gel for their continual support to make life better for the people of LRR, “he said.

Handing over the project to the village elders, Tuncay Bozkurt, Sen De Gel-Gambia Project coordinator, assured that his charity would continue to support meaningful developments in the area especially in providing people with clean drinking water.

However, Bozkurt also reminded the community of their responsibility to ensure the sustainability of the project.

Sulayman Mariama Jallow and Kaddy Jatou Jallow, all members of the Village Development Committee, hailed the Turkey’s charity and Mansakonko Area Council for the move, affirming that access to clean drinking water in the settlement was a big problem for them especially women.

The duo acknowledged that with the coming of this water project, their concern in accessing water has now been addressed.

However, they appealed for storage facility for their seeds, animal rearing project and solar system project, among a host of others.

A similar ceremony was held in Jarra-Jabisa , where the donors together with officials of Mansakonko Area Council, helped rehabilitate wells belonging to the community and the lower basic school.

by Salifu M. Touray in LRR