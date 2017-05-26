Over D600, 000 Water Project Inaugurated in Jarra

Sen De Gel, a Turkey’s charity in partnership with Mansakonko Area Council in the Lower River Region (LRR) over the weekend officially handed over three water projects worth D600, 000 to beneficiaries in three communities in Jarra Central and Jarra West Districts in LRR.

The water project jointly funded by Sen Del, UNDP, Coca Cola Foundation, and Rotary International was official handed over by the deputy Turkey’s ambassador in The Gambia Baris Elmener to beneficiaries at Sare Jama, Fololo, and Miseravillages respectively.

The handover ceremony was attended by officers of Mansakonko Area Council and Sen De Gel and staff of the Turkey’s Embassy in Banjul.

Speaking at the occasion, Fabakary Sanneh, the chairman of Mansakonko Area Council acknowledged that the inauguration of the water projects in Jarra Central and Jarra West respectively is amongst the latest humanitarian gestures funded by the Turkey’s charity in the LRR.

He affirmed that over the years, the charity funded many developmental projects such as the provision of 8 milling machines to women groups, 22 water projects in various communities, animal husbandry projects, solar refrigerators and 3 gardens projects in LRR.

He thanked Sen De Gel Chairman Ebrihim Betel for his continues support towards making lives better for the people of LRR and went on to call on the beneficiaries to make best use of the projects as well work towards the sustainability of the projects in their various villages.

Chairman Sanneh hailed Sen De Gel for complementing the efforts of his Council to bring developmental projects to the people of Lower River Region. This, he said, came as a result of a partnership between Sen De Gel and Mansakonko Area Council.

Ebrima Betil, the chairman of Sen De Gel expressed happiness to the Sen De Gel Gambia team for their proactive role in bringing community led development projects with positive impacts on the lives and livelihood of the beneficiary communities. He assured the community of more projects and urged them to sustain the water facilities.

The Alkalolu of Sare Jama, Fololo and Misera villages, Boye Baldeh, Baba Dem Jallow and Ebrima Sallah spoke at the event held in their respectively villages.

All the three Alkalolu applauded the donors for their generosity in providing water facilities in their various communities.

However, they all appealed to the donors to extend funding in providing multipurpose milling machines, horticulture projects, labour saving devices and animal husbandry projects to reduce poverty in their communities as well as reduce the drudgery on the women folks.

Speaking on behalf of the women,Musuba Baldeh, the chairwoman of the village Development Committee in Misera, thanked Sen De Gel for what she described as a timely intervention in addressing the water constraints faced by the communities. She lamented the challenges faced by the women in terms of manual labour and appealed for more donor interventions.

by Salifu M. Touray in LRR