Over US$ 3.2M Credit Grants Financing Agreement Ratified

The National Assembly on Monday ratified a Credit and Grant Financing Agreements between the Government of The Republic of The Gambia and International Development Association.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Mr. Amadou Sanneh tabling the bill before the lawmakers stated that a credit and Grant financing instruments was signed with the International Development Association on 3rd February, 2017 for the SDR 2,400,000.00 (equivalent to USD 3,250,000.00) and SDR 3,200,000.00 (equivalent to USD 4,300,000.00) respectively for the second additional financing for the Maternal and Child Nutrition and Health Results Project.

He noted that the project objective is to increase the utilization of community nutrition and primary maternal and child health services in selected regions. He said the project comprises of the following components and among them includes ; community mobilization for social behavioural change and conditional cash transfers to community and support groups in delivery of community nutrition and Primary Health Care Services

He pointed out that among the components of the project includes capacity building for service delivery and result based management, strengthening the management capacity of key implementing entities as well as supporting monitoring and evaluation.

The Finance Minister revealed that the project would also be supporting project implementation including project management and coordination.

Hon. Netty Baldeh, National Assembly Member for Tumana who seconded the bill described the bill as non-controversial and thanked government for bringing the bill on time.

Hon. Fatou Mbaye, deputy Speaker of the National Assembly stated that the Maternal and Child Nutrition Health Result Project is among one of the most successful projects in the country.

He noted that the National Assembly Health Selected Committee has visited 12 sites of the project in the country adding that the communities are really impressed with the implementation of the project.

For his part, Hon. Mam Cherno Jallow, member for Upper Nuimi said the project was first piloted by National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) in Upper Nuimi and Jokadu. He commended the National Nutrition Agency for the implementation of the project in the country.

