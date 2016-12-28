Overview of Kankurang Centre and Museum

One of the greatest achievements of the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in 2016, is the establishment and inauguration of the Kankurang Centre and Museum in Janjangbureh, Central River Region (CRR).

The Kankurang Centre and Museum takes its name from the popular masquerade in Destination Gambia locally called ‘Kankurang’, a word refering to a Madinka traditional mask associated with rites of passage. It is one of the 43 expressions and cultural species singled-out by UNESCO, as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible material in 2005.

As stated by UNESCO, the Mandinka community in The Gambia and some parts of Senegal such as Mbour and other communities in the Casamance region, still practiced the Kankurang tradition. As a result of this, UNESCO therefore encouraged the two countries to closely work together to have the Kankunrang inscribed into the UNESCO list of masterpieces of the oral and intangible material.

However, the Kankurang Centre and Museum which has gradually becomes popular among the visitors and tourists that visited Central River Region, is not only exhibiting Kankurang masquerades, but other traditional masks of The Gambia. The exhibitions at the Museum are divided into different parts which includes; the contextualizing masks as a global phenomenon with particular emphasis to traditional masks in the African continent. This part defines mask and its various typologies and traces, history and contributions.

The second part of the exhibition looks into the Mandinka initiatory rite associated with the Kankurang. It traces the history of the Kankurang, identifies the various types of Kankurangs and other Mandinka traditional mask, illustrating their costumes and socio-cultural functions.

The third section of the exhibition looks at other traditional masks found in The Gambia as nearly all ethnic groups in The Gambia are associated with specific traditional masks.

In brief, the history revealed that the Kankurangs are spirits that are designed for protection of initiates and the community from evil spirits and witchcrafts, or refers to a family of Mandinka masquerades that are covered from head to mid-calf or head to toe by leaves or bark, respectively. When Mungo Park, the famous explorer visited The Gambia in 1795, he wrote of seeing a Mama Jumbo (Mamoo) a type of Kankurang which was out to dispense justice and drive away evil spirits. The tradition originated from Kaabu, today in Guinea Bissau, which was also the westernmost extension of the Mali Empire which came to prominence as an empire in its own right between the 14th -15th century following the demised of Mali and the rise of Songhai to the east.

Moreso, according to oral traditions, the Kankurang is associated with the Nyamakala, a social group with specialist knowledge in smithry that is said to have occult powers.

The functions of the Kankurang vary according to the type, but generally they are associated with the spirit world (furulung), a male dominated world where women and uncircumcised youths are excluded. The masks or costumes serve to conceal the wearers’ identity and give him superhuman powers. It is considered dishonorable to reveal the Kankurang’s identity, or for one to talk in public, engage in physical fight, or accidentally fall on the ground, while performing. A breach of these rules would warrant the seizure of an article from the body of the Kankurang as evidence to justify a ‘kadebo’ a grand ceremony that serves to impose disciplinary action on its ‘lambewolu,’ the age-set that follows the Kankurang.

The most common type of Kankurang is the Jamba Kankurang.’ This is dressed in green mahogany leaves with the upper part of the body neatly wrapped in bark (jaffo). The uncovered face, forearms and legs are usually painted with mud. It has judicial functions in the community, serving to 1enforce discipline and punishing transgressors.

The Kankurang Centre and Museum is open 24-hour everyday to visitor, tourist, and researchers among others, for people who want to have deep knowledge on the centre and see the Kankurang and other masquerades in live actions. More information on this center can be obtained from the National Center for Arts and Culture.

