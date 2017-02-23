Parliamentarians Extol ECOWAS Intervention in Gambia

Hon. Ablie Suku Singhateh, the president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture on behalf of his colleagues commended ECOWAS for their intervention in the country’s recent political impasse.

He as well expressed their appreciation to the president, His Excellency Adama Barrow as the 3rd president of the country.

Hon. Singhateh was speaking to the Daily Observer recently after attending the ECOWAS first extra ordinary session in 2017 held in Abuja, Nigeria from 10th-15th February 2017.

The meeting was attended by five members of ECOWAS parliament from the Gambia namely: Hon. Absana Jallow of Nianija, Hon. Ablie Suku Singhateh of Lower Badibou, Hon. Abdoulie Saine of Banjul Central, Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta of Sere-kunda East and Hon. Netty Baldeh of Tumana.

Hon. Singhateh disclosed that the session was centered on the enhancement of the ECOWAS parliament, which was approved by the ECOWAS Heads of State in December 2016, and the Gambia’s recent political impasse.

He said during the session, they passed a resolution to commend the ECOWAS Heads of State for their firm position on the December 1st 2017 Presidential election.

According to him, during the session they drew the 2017-year work plan for the ECOWAS Parliament and they also welcomed the new ECOWAS Parliamentarians from Nigeria, Niger and Ghana.

‘During the session, we also discussed the free movement of people and goods in ECOWAS member states,” Hon. Ablie Suku Singhateh concluded.

