Parliamentary Elections Slated for April 6th

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission has announced that the National Assembly Election of The Republic of The Gambia is slated on Thursday 6th April 2016; this he added is in exercise of its mandate under section 40 of the Election Act.

Alhajie Alieu Momarr Njai made this revelation on Thursday during a press conference held at the Election House along the Bertil Harding Highway. The press conference brought together representatives from the Media, political parties among others.

He said nomination of candidates would take place from Thursday 9th to Sunday 12th March 2017 between 8am and 4pm at the Independent Electoral Commission regional offices respectively, adding that as agreed with the political parties, campaign would commence on the 15th March and end on 4th April 2017.

The IEC boss explained that the requirements for the position of Member of the National Assembly are a candidate shall be nominated by not less than three hundred voters whose name appear in the register of voters for the constituency for which he or she seeks to be elected, Tax Clearance Certificate, Candidate has been ordinarily resident in the constituency for a period of at least one year prior to nomination day, Candidate is able to speak the English Language with a degree of proficiency sufficient to enable him or her to take part in the proceedings of the National Assembly, Sworn Declaration of Assets, Payment of deposit of Fifty Thousand Dalasi (D50, 000) as amended among host of others.

The IEC Chairman noted that the Commission would meet with the National Council for Civic Education, the Gambia Radio and Television Services, GSM Service providers, private and community radios and the print media, saying all of these outlets would collaborate with IEC in educating the Gambian electorates. He said the philosophy at IEC is that Gambians should take ownership of the electoral process.

The objectives of such voter education campaign, Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai noted includes creation of awareness among the stakeholder in the electoral process, promotion of mass participation and high voter turnout, building confidence and trust in the electoral process and in IEC, promoting attitudes and behaviours that would make election peaceful and far free from cheating.

by Momodou Jawo