Patient Says Smoke from Dumpsite Caused Her Heart Disease

Residents of Bakoteh-Manjai have demanded in a peaceful protest an immediate ban and relocation of the dumpsite in Bakoteh.

Fatou M. Bojang, a young lady in her mid-twenties whose medical report from Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital confirmed that she is suffering from Rheumatic heart disease claimed that it was as a result of the constant smoke and abysmal ordour emanating from the Bakoteh-Manjai dumpsite.

According to her medical report, she was diagnosed with Rheumatic heart disease since 2009 and has since been having recurrent symptoms of exertional dyspnea leading to the limitation of daily activities and been managed symptomatically.

Ms. Bojang, who added her voice to the protesters’ demanding the immediate ban and relocation of the dumpsite in Bakoteh said she would be very happy to see the dumpsite relocated from its current station. She said her current health condition has affected her education.

Fatou’s mother, Ndey Kumba Sano Bojang said they [residents] have been suffering and managing with the situation at the site for decades now.

She also added voice to that of the protesters demanding the immediate ban of dumping and relocation of the dumpsite. “My daughter is suffering from a deadly disease which requires overseas treatment but we still have no assistance and her illness is caused by the pollution from the dumpsite,” Fatou’s mother also claimed.

She added “Sometimes I have to go with my entire family all the way to Bundung to prepare food due to the smoke all around us. My daughter is diagnosed but I know if all the people living around the area are to go for check-up, none will escape from contacting an air borne disease. We seriously need urgent help with this dumpsite before more lives go on the line.”

Anyone willing to contact the patient Fatou M Bojang can contact the family on the following numbers: 6662874/9813111/7812111.

by Saffiatou Colley