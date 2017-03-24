People Should Carefully Elect MPs to Help Achieve Better Nation Says Samba Faal

“Gambians should know the role of the MPs and elect them carefully to help achieve a better nation,” says Samba Faal, a lecturer at the School of Journalism and Digital Media of the University of The Gambia and Consultant on governance.



In a Daily Observer interview, Mr. Faal described Parliamentary elections as one of the most important election in the country’s election cycle, noting that when it comes to representation, people should give it more prominence, as it is the citadel of the governance structure.

“Come April 6th, 2017, Gambians will be on queues in all the polling stations across the country to select a new badge of Parliamentarians, who will be entrusted with taking decisions for the development of the nation,” he said. “But a very important point is left out in this process, which is the importance of knowing your candidate and their responsibilities.”

Mr. Faal highlighted the importance of screening and knowing a candidate, which he said, couldn’t be over emphasized. He said that having competent people in the Assembly would help in scrutinizing bills so as to hold the government accountable to citizens. “There is a social contract between the government and the people,” he said, adding that the members of parliament are there to be an oversight body that would ensure every state matter is justly dealt with.

Failing to elect competent people at that level, he said, would encourage bad governance, adding that governance is a spontaneous process which was why both citizens and aspiring candidates should know the role of parliamentarians. Among these roles, he said, include law making. He indicated that aspiring candidates would also know that building good roads and electricity projects is not their responsibility.

“It has become a tradition in The Gambia for people to vote in parliamentarians due to their personal relationship, tribe, religion, party base and even expecting a favour in return,” Dr. Faal stated.

He, therefore, urged people to vote in candidates who understand the realities of their society

by Saffiatou Colley