People With Symptoms of Cough Should Report to Health Facilities -CEO Manneh

Kebba Manneh, chief executive officer of the Jammeh Foundation for Peace Hospital (JFPH) has disclosed that in 2016, a total number of presumptive TB registered at JFPH was 1196, of which 129 were bacteriologically confirmed, representing (16.3%) TB or HIV core infection (6.3%).

Therefore, he said, what is needed now is for them to build on this World Tuberculosis Day celebration to reach out to the general population on a more regular basis, so that people with symptoms of cough for more than two weeks can report to the health facilities on time.

CEO Manneh made these remarks on Tuesday at the commemorated World Tuberculosis Day, organised by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (MoH&SW), at the Jammeh Foundation for Peace Hospital (JFPH), in Bundung.

The celebration, which gathered health workers as well as the staff of the hospital is aimed to sensitize and increase awareness about the causes of Tuberculosis and also its mode of transmission, and how to prevent it from spreading in the communities

Manneh said that World Tuberculosis Day celebration provides a big opportunity for them as health care providers, to reach out to the general population to increase awareness about the causes of Tuberculosis, mode of transmission and how to prevent it from spreading.

He added that, it mobilized the political and social authorities for further progress towards disease prevention for the effective reduction in the TB cases and death rate in the country. He noted that there has been significant progress in the fight against TB, with 43 million lives saved since 2000 as the battle is half won.

“Since 1992, the TB mortality rate has decreased by 40% the world over, but much is still yet to be done. Many of the communities that are most burdened by tuberculosis are those that are poor, vulnerable and marginalized,” he said.

Alagie Sankareh, regional director of Health Services, Region One, said that these efforts cut across sectors that could help accelerate progress towards the overall sustainable development goals; such as poverty elimination, universal health coverage, maternal and child health, social protection and justice.

According to him, about 49 million lives were saved through effective diagnosis and treatment in 2016, and 480, 000 people developed Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) in the world in previous year. He added that about 1.4 billion US dollar per year was needed to fill resource gap for implementing existing TB interventions.

Momodou Jaiteh, deputy mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council, said this celebration is important as it helps to reflect on the socioeconomic burden of this deadly, curable and preventable disease on our people and society.

According to WHO, he said, 10.4 million people acquire TB annually with 1.8 million dying of the disease despite availability of treatment drugs, adding that nationally, more than 2000 people acquired TB in 2016.

The deputy mayor said that government of the Gambia recognizes the importance of health and wellbeing of people and therefore, make health care availability, accessible and affordable for the benefit of all.

by Arfang M.S. Camara