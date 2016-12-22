Petroleum Products Bill Enacted

Legislators at the National Assembly Wednesday approved the Petroleum products Bill 2016 designed to provide the legal framework for the importation, storage, distribution and marketing of its products.

The bill will ensure appropriate health, safety and environmental standards and quality assurance. It would also ensure that petroleum products supply in The Gambia is adequate, reliable, efficient and economical for the country and for consumers depending on circumstances.

Tabling the bill before deputies, the vice president and Minister of Women’s Affairs, Her Excellency Aja Dr. Isatou Njie-Saidy said that the daily lives of many Gambians in one way or another are affected by the petroleum products supply chain.

She explained that there were numerous reasons why the legislation for the regulation of the supply chain of these products is long overdue.

“Despite such a need, the sector does not have an overarching harmonized legislative or regulatory framework,” she said. “However, there are bits and pieces of other legislations and regulations used to regulate aspects of petroleum products supply chain.”

This, she further explained, though useful in fulfilling the void due to lack of an overarching legislation, has resulted in different institutions or departments issuing permits without adequate coordination or coherent follow-up monitoring. She added that the absence of legislation has also resulted in overlap of functions.

“There are many potential negative consequences of this status quo in terms of consumer health and safety,” she said, while underlining environmental problems, risk of fire and occupational health. These risks, she said, are easily conceivable if one imagines petroleum products offloading, transportation, storage and sale.

She explained that in order to avert such risks and ameliorate the potential negative consequences, the bill was proposed and regulations for various operations in the supply chain would be formulated to operationalize the Act.

Seconding the bill, the Member for Niamina West , Hon. Lamin Jadama said that the bill was very timely, noting that it was going to engender coordination among various stakeholders in the petroleum industry.

“It will ensure reliability and affordability of petroleum products,” he said.

Hon. Jadama, further pointed out that the bill would also improve petroleum governance and give specific on the role of stakeholders in the petroleum industry. This benefits, he said, would not be limited to Gambians alone but non-Gambians as well.

Hon. Fabakary Tonbong Jatta and Member for SK East, said that the bill shows that the country has effective and reliable supply of petroleum system.

He added that the bill has equally given PURA an important role to ensure effective management of petroleum in this country.

“PURA as a regulatory body has a lot of role to play to ensure regulation,” he said.

Hon. Fatou Mbaye, the deputy speaker of Assembly, said it’s a very straightforward and non-controversial bill. She reminded the House about climate change and its impact and urged the need to ensure reliability and use of alternative fuel supply.

by Bekai Njie