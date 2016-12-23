PIMT Donates Christmas, Baby Items to Hospitals

The president and founder of Prospect in Mummy’s Tummy International (PIMT Int’l), Sarah Musa, on Monday donated Christmas gifts and baby items to pregnant women at various health facilities in the country.

The beneficiary health facilities include: Serekunda General Hospital in Kanifing, Serekunda Minor Health Centre and the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

PIMT Int’l, is a United States-based non-profit foundation established in May 2015 by Sarah and Jestina Musa.

The mission of the foundation is to ensure that pregnant women are well taken care of by giving them necessary support in terms of materials so that they can help their babies.

In an interview with our reporter, Sarah Musa, the president of the foundation said this year’s distribution was the second of such initiative since the formation of her foundation in May 2015.

The move, she went on, is to help under-privileged mothers and children. She said her foundation’s mission is to ensure that pregnant women are well-taken care of by giving them necessary support in terms of materials so that they can help their babies.

Fatou Joof, the head of RC at the Serekunda Clinic, thanked the foundation for the gesture, assuring that the items would help reduce the burden on pregnant mothers.

Jestina Nosa Musa, mother of the founder of the foundation, expressed delight at the move, and described her daughter as someone who is very passonate about helping humanity, especially women.

Adelaide Yadi, a board member and auditor of the foundation, commended the founder for the move, describing it as something worthy of emulating.

Receiving the items, Modou Lamin Jammeh, the Public Relations officer of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, expressed delight for receiving such a gesture “from a young inspiring lady, who has a passion in supporting pregnant mothers”.

The move, he went on, signifies a very important milestone in the history of the hospital.

He urged other philanthropists to come to their aid and give a helping hand to the hospital as government alone cannot do it all.

by Jainaba D. Jatta