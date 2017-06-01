Please Get the Heartless Rapist

Editorial

The alleged rapist of an eight-year-old pupil must under no circumstances escape justice for the heinous crime he is alleged to have committed. His crime stretches far beyond the level of the victim’s family, considering the nature and circumstances of the offence as per published in our last edition.

Evidences to that effect clearly exhibit an act of beast, savagery, heartlessness, inhumane, uncivilized and crude arrogance against an innocent girl, who could barely distinguish right from wrong, much more consent to carnal knowledge at such a tender age.

It’s high time for a civilized, honest and decent society like ours, get rid of such mentally imbalance people in our midst, before all of us could be victims of their immoral and senseless actions either directly or indirectly.

It’s beyond appreciation and imagination that, a man of that age could subject such a child to such an inhuman act, in the name of satisfying his egocentric sexual desire at the expense of her dear life and future.

Rape is strongly prohibited and condemned both legally and morally, hence its punishment provided under various legal instruments at local and international levels. It’s punishable with life imprisonment under Section 121 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Gambia. Whereas Section 3 of the new Sexual Offences Act, yet to be domesticated as laws of the land, made similar punishment for rape.

The cited new Sexual Offences Act defined rape as follow; unlawful sexual intercourse or any other sexual penetration of the privacy of the victim with or without force, by sex organs, body part or foreign object without consent of the victim. Again all religious faiths, especially Islam seriously frowns on the offence, as it did not only undermine the very foundation of humanity, but a potential threat to life, dignity and welfare of women of various age and status.

This greatly inspired the rationale behind Islamic punishment of rape by stoning to death, with the objectives of discouraging it and to also serve as deterrence for potential offenders.

Therefore, the current ugly spat of allegations of rape in our beloved motherland has to be stopped as far as promotion and protection of the rights, welfare and interest of women are concerned.

Curbing rape and effectively bringing it under control would enhance speedy, timely and flexible attainment of the much published and talked about sustainable development objectives of the country.

Women are equal partners in the development of the Gambia and humanity at large, hence promotion and protection of their rights and welfare, cannot be rubbished aside. We are equal before the law and should be seen to trade along those fine lines of life on this planet.