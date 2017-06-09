Please We Need Water For Life

Editorial

The importance of water in human survival is so dear and significant that we could not think of having a decent standard of living in the absence of its use on daily basis.

Scientific evidence confirmed among others that, water constitutes over 75 percent of our system and it perform multiple functions in our bodies to the extent that, no life is possible without its sustenance.

The use of water cut across all aspects of human lives. Its use by all living things, both seen and unseen on various scales depending on their circumstances and need. All religious faiths put emphasis on the use of water for cleanliness, which said to be next to Godliness.

As Muslims, we must take ablution, have our clothes clean, washed, have decent bath among other things, before performing prayers and all these required the use of water at one level or another.

In essence, water is said to be at the core of human survival and civilization, as it usage does not only stop at daily practical things as drinking, cooking and others, but also covered what medical practitioners called ‘’Metabolic System’’ which characterize breathing, digestion and other regulatory functions in various cells and organs.

We could understand, compromise and appreciate the current frequent power outage that is affecting the country, but we cannot and would not be able to withstand what has seemingly become persistent water shortage in most part of the country, especially within Greater Banjul Area and beyond.

Affected communities raised alarm and continue to draw attention of authorities, especially NAWEC about the untold suffering they are going through, as a result of water shortage for the past couple of weeks. Just imagine people frequently complaining about unacceptable odors emerging from private places such as toilets.

Things get worse in the face of daunting challenges and numerous demands for water related use in this holy month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan entailed a lot, including fasting from dawn to sunset.

We cannot afford to fast or live and end up having no water to address such requirement, which has the potentials of not only denying us performing the above cited activities, but sending us to our early graves, cognizant of its usage.

Therefore, the new administration through NAWEC must be seen to act by addressing the situation before it could have any devastating impact on our sustainable development objectives, as no life is possible without water.