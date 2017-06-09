PMO Validates 5-year Strategic Plan

The Personnel Management Office (PMO) on Thursday validated a five-year strategic plan meant to guide the implementation of programmes in the next five years 2017-2021, held at local hotel in Kololi.

According to the permanent secretary of PMO Pateh Jah, the purpose of the plan was to provide a clear objective and direction for PMO to identify and focus on viable and realistic strategies and activities to enhance service delivery as well as create a vibrant workplace.

“It is important to note that the development of the strategic plan also marks as the ushering of the new regime; which provides an opportunity to the PMO to mainstream and align its strategies and programmes at the development plans of the new government,” he stated.

He added that PMO also conducted a review of the civil services reform programme 2012-2016 and the review availed PMO the opportunity to assess progress made in implementing the civil service reform and the identified issues were applied in defining the strategic issues in the PMO in discharging its mandate in the next five years.

Pateh urged the public to be fully aware that the recent change in the government has generated a high expectation of positive change in the political and socio economic landscape of the country which cannot be delivered without an efficient civil service.

“It requires the collective effort of all general and in particular a high level of political awareness and commitment, therefore, the strategic plan among others seeks to generate the political awareness on the importance of PMO in the change process that this country is going through and that the success of PMO is the success of all,” Jah noted.

by: Awa Gassama