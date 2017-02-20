Police Detain 51 APRC Supporters

The police yesterday have arrested 51 people who are believed to be APRC supporters from Kanfenda village in the West Coast Region.

The APRC supporters who are arrested are detained at the Brusubi and Bwiam Police stations respectively, the Daily Observer has been reliably informed.

Out of the 51 arrested, 26 people are believed to be juvenile.

According to our sources from the APRC Bureau, all the 51 people who are arrested are APRC supporters. They explained that the Coalition supporters on their way going home after attending the country’s 52nd independence anniversary met some women and children wearing the APRC T-shirts at Kanfenda village and they started insulting them and the former president Yahya Jammeh saying “APRC are murderers”.

Our sources added that the police came and advised the coalition supporters to board their vehicle and go, but the police later arrested the APRC supporters who are currently detained at the Brusubi and Bwiam Police stations.

According to our sources, 3 of the women detained at Brusubi Police Station are nursing mothers and they are with their babies at the police station.

Confirming the story, Foday Conta, the Police public relations officer stated; “On 19th February 2017, it has been reported that one Lulu Sanyang of Kwinella village in the Lower River Region and others travelling back home from attending the 52nd independence anniversary and inauguration of President Adama Barrow from the Kombos, and as they arrived in Kanfenda village in Foni Kansala District in the West Coast Region, one Sira Bojang of Kanfenda started provoking the returnees and one Banna Kujabi of the same address started the physical assault on the travelers by stoning them.”

According to PRO Conta, the 51 people that were suspected of committing the offence have been charged of Prohibition of Conduct conducive to the breach of the peace Contrary to Section 9 of the Public Order Act.

He explained that out of the 51 suspects, 26 people are believed to be juvenile and all the 51 suspects arrested are been detained and helping the police in their investigation.

According to him, they are yet to confirm whether the 51 people arrested are all APRC supporters.

Furthermore, he said; “the Office of the IGP hereby remind the general public that there is law and order that govern us all, that we most all abide and respect the laws of the land”

“Anyone found wanting will be dealt with seriously, according to the law,” he said.

