Police Disperses APRC Vanguards in Banjullinding

Officers of the Gambia Police Forces on Wednesday afternoon around the hours of 16:00 marched into the compound of one Saikouna Sanneh in Banjullinding were loyalist of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-Orientation and Construction (APRC) party were having a briefing asked them to disperse.

Party loyalist who spoke to this reporter has condemned the recent act from the police, while describing it as politically motivated. The gathering, according to APRC supporters was meant among other thing to discuss issues relating to the forthcoming Parliamentarian Elections.

The Police officers said they were instructed to ask the APRC militants to disperse, as they did not obtain a permit. However, the supporters of the former ruling party said they have written a request to the IGP office a week ago requesting a permit to hold the gathering.

The Secretary General of the APRC Youth Vanguard Saikouna Sanneh who is also the landlord of the compound where the meeting was held said; “I was told that if the gathering is organize in inside a compound it would not be a problem, this was why we gathered in the compound to have our discussions,” he narrated.

According to him, when the police officers came they told him that he should tell people to disperse as they were instructed by the superior.

The Vice Chairman of the Task Force of the APRC Youth Vanguard Pa Ebou Sanneh said the incident is unacceptable, noting that the gathering was not actually a political rally instead it was just a briefing on the upcoming Parliamentary elections. “I personnel write the request to the Police Headquarters requesting them to facilitate a permit for us since last week. We contacted them for several occasion but they said the request is in the system,” he told our reporter.

Mr. Sanneh expressed disappointed saying; “Is this the type of Democracy we are calling for, we are not in a political rally yet,” he noted.

The APRC Spokesperson Hon. Seedy Njie as well described the incident as unacceptable, noting that the programme was not a political rally and they did not even have a PA system. “The action from the police is wrong because it is not grounded by any law,” he noted.

He added that as long as they are not using public address, they did not need a permit to hold the gathering.

Momodou BO Jarju from Brikama expressed similar sentiments.

by Momodou Jawo & Binta Bah