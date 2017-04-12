Police Launch Search of Alleged Killer

One Tapha Njie, a Senegalese national is wanted by the police for alleged killing of one Musa Kah, also a Senegalese national, yesterday, in Brikama of the West Coast Region (WCR).

The suspect was at large and highly wanted by police to face justice.

According to sources, Tapha Njie, the suspect, stabbed his victim (Musa Kah) with a knife in his neck on the early hours of Tuesday morning, which led to his death. Both the suspect and the victim are all from Touba in Senegal and were residing in Brikama for over 10 years.

Confirming the incident, The Gambia Police Force’s (GPF) spokesperson, Foday Conta said the incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday 11th April 2017, when one Musa Kah, a Senegalese national, an a resident of Touba and currently residing in Brikama, was stabbed with a knife in his neck by one Tapha Njie also a Senegalese national and also a resident of Brikama Nema.

The incident, he said, took place in one Camara Kunda, a compound which is located in the Brikama Market, adding that the matter was reported to the Brikama Police Station by one Lamin Sanneh, a staff of Brikama Area Council.

According to PRO Conta, preliminary investigation revealed that after the suspect (Tapha Njie) stabbed the victim, he went to his house which he shares with his brother Abdoulie Njie to change his clothes and eventually ran away.

He said both the victim and the suspect lived in the country for almost 10 years and were petty traders. “The circumstances which led to the suspect stabbing his fellow countryman is yet to be established, but investigation is ongoing,” he said.

by Momodou Jawo