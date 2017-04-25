Police Officer Dies in Serious Crash

An officer of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has died after a crash on Friday, 21st April, 2017 between Sara-Samba and Kaiaf Village in the Lower River Region (LRR).

According to the GPF public relations officer Inspector Foday Conta, the accident occurred between the hours of 10:30hrs and 11:00hrs, involving 11 Police Intervention Unit officers, a soldier and an Immigration officer. Sergeant Omar Faal, the driver died.

PRO Conta narrated that members of the Police Intervention Unit of Mansa-konko boarded the vehicle with registration number GPF 9 MKK, driven by Sergeant Faal.

“The men were going on an official duty at a check point at Kaiaf so as to relief those on duty. Immediately after Sara-Samba, entering Kaiaf at a sharp bend, the rear tyre of the Pick-up burst and the driver was unable to control the vehicle steadily. Suddenly the vehicle swayed from the highway and summersaulted causing serious injuries to all those onboard, which include; 10 PIU officers, 1 military and Immigration officers,” PRO Conta disclosed.

He added that the victims were escorted to Soma Major Health Center where Sergeant Faal (the driver) was pronounced death. “The others were referred to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital for further medical treatment,” he added.

Speaking to the Daily Observer shortly after the incident, the LRR Police boss Commissioner Alpha Colley, said the body of the late Sergeant Omar Faal has been laid to rest on Saturday at his home village of Kuntair in the North Bank Region.

The wife of the later Sergeant Faal, Ngoneh described her later husband as a caring father and husband who has a strong faith in Islam.

by Salifu M. Touray in LRR

& Momodou Jawo