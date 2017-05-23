Police Play Vital Role In Criminal Justice System -Commissioner Admins GPF

The commissioner of Administration for The Gambia Police Force (GPF) Abdoulie Sanyang has stated that in the criminal justice system, the police play a vital role.

According to him, if the police fail to do their job there would be no justice, because there would be no proper prosecuting and at the end of the day, nobody would be convicted.

Abdoulie Sanyang was speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) yesterday at the opening of a two weeks training workshop on theory-by practice on Prosecutorial Skills, Knowledge and Practical approaches to courts for fifteen female police officers and five female Immigration attaches.

He spoke at length on the significance of the capacity building training, noting that the senior management of the GPF realised the gaps that are in the GPF thus the need to build capacities across the board. “We have a new dispensation in The Gambia and policing also need to change,” he said, noting that if policing needs to change, they need to have the capacity and the knowledge so that they can do proper policing or democratic policing which prosecuting is very vital.

“I want to assured you that the high command wants to transform the GPF to be one of the best in the sub-region. We believe we can do it because we have the capacity to do it. All we need is the funding. Consider yourself to be lucky to be part of this training. Prosecuting is a noble profession done by lawyers and police prosecutors,” he noted.

For his part, the commissioner for Prosecution and Legal Affairs of the GPF Ousman Gibba, called on the participants to make best use of the training and to implement the knowledge gain from the training in their respective stations.

Gibba described the training as significant because it’s targeting women, saying the training seeks to address the prevailing gender parity in the prosecuting unit.

Commissioner Gibba added that right now they have few female police prosecutors. “Training you people to become prosecutors is an effort to rate your standard to match that of your male counterpart,” he told the participants.

The guest speaker of the occasion, Inspector Aminata L.B. Ceesay described the training as timely, as the police is undergoing series of transformation in human resources and capacity building. The empowerment of women, she said, is everybody’s business. “I want to thank the command of the GPF for their foresight in empowering the women in the security service. The participation of women in peace and security is paramount as stated in the UN Resolution,” she said.

“It is through this local training the high command of the GPF recognises your commitment and if there is an oversea programme, due to your commitment you will be selected”.

Superintendent Momodou Mballow, course coordinator and Inspector Foday Conta, the public relations officer both spoke at length on the significance of the training of the female police officers.

by Momodou Jawo