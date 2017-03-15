Police Reacts to High Court Security Lapses

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) has reacted on the Monday incident at the High Court in Banjul were the Sandeng Family and the families of the accused persons in the ongoing criminal trial involving the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency and 8 others that clashed to an extent of exchanging blows.

In a chat with our reporter, Inspector Foday Conta said they (the police) were not informed about the case of the former NIA Director and others coming to the High Court on that faithful day. According to him, before they used to provide security at the high court when they are informed of such cases, but in this case, the state Prosecutors did not inform them about the coming of the case.

“It is true that the police should provide security to every Gambian and any gathering,” he said, therefore, he assured the general public that such kind of incident would not repeat itself again, and they would provide enough security in the next court sitting.

by Momodou Jawo