Police Refusal to Issue Permit to GDC Not Politically Motivated – PRO Conta

The Public Relations Officer of The Gambia Police Force has denied reports that the police refusal to issue permit to the opposition Gambia Democratic Party (GDC) to hold a political rally in Brikama on Saturday 12 August 2017, was politically motivated.

Inspector Foday Conta, who was speaking during an interview with the Daily Observer on Sunday, said the institution shall never execute it functions on political line because police belong to no political party.

PRO Conta also made it clear that police refusal to issue permit to GDC Party was not in connection with comments made by Mamma Kandeh over police failure to question Interior Minister Fatty and Information and Communication, Infrastructure Minister Demba Ali Jawo, upon making of unconfirmed statements in connection with Kanilai protests, which led to the death of one Haruna Jatta.

“The police are working on something and perhaps tomorrow, we will give you details about the issue of the permit that the GDC Party applied for. But I just want to make it clear that it was not politically motivated or whatsoever.

Police Questioning of Mamma Kandeh

Further commenting on the recent questioning of GDC leader by Police Intelligence Unit in Banjul, PRO Conta recalled that on Wednesday 9th August 2017, the GDC Party leader, Hon. Mamma Kandeh was invited for questioning by the Police to shed light on his alleged accusations of some members of the Coalition stakeholders, squandering and distributing amongst themselves an undisclosed amount of donor funds for the government of The Gambia.

“Because it is an allegation and the police deemed it necessary to invite Mr. Kandeh to substantiate the alleged statement believed to be uttered by him, since the police are the main body responsible for investigating into such allegations. The reason for this questioning is to gather more evidence through investigations, so that anyone found wanting of embezzling funds will face the full force of the law,” PRO Conta stated.

PRO Conta on behalf of Office of the Inspector General of Police takes this opportunity to reassure the general public that, the police are here for everyone regardless of tribe, religion, region, gender or political affiliation.

“No one is above the law; therefore whatever one is doing or saying it has to be in accordance with the law”.

All efforts to reach GDC Party secretariat on the issue proves futile at the time of going to press.

by Momodou Jawo