Police Should be Custodians of Law

Editorial

The recent news of the death of a Mauritanian man allegedly caused by the police is not only worrisome, but disturbing as well.

The police’s attitude of manhandling people in the process of arrest should now fade in the wood workshop; for they should now serve as models in a progressive, democratic and civilized society. Therefore, we condemn with unequivocal terms that El Hadrami Mohameden Zayid arrest was a sham and the manner was also unacceptable.

Mr Zayid was a Mauritanian, who lived a life of decency in this country for decades. He was married with wives and survived with children, but only to meet his untimely death following his alleged herky-jerky arrest by seven police men, whose identities were yet unknown.

The Police must not only serve as law enforcers but custodians of the law. They should show every sense of professionalism in their act of arrest. Their respect for human rights and dignity should be seen demonstrated as they set for duties.

Neighbours, friends and family members including his widows lavished praises on Mr Zayid as such a dignified man, with no track of criminal records. He was hailed for his unabashed love for his family and respect for humanity, but only to be manhandled by police men who there on the grounds that Mr Zayid bought a stolen property.

We therefore, call on the Police and State Intelligent Services (SIS) to conduct their respective investigations and bring the culprits to justice. This national duty of unearthing the truth should not be limited to our security apparatus only, but to the entire residents of this beloved country of ours. The civil society should also be vigilant in ensuring that the lives of all people irrespective of where they hail from be respected.

We commend the eyewitnesses as well as Mr Zayid’s neighbour’s, who had the courage to talk to this most authority paper, as they gave an oral accounts of the incident.

We are with the conviction that the so-called police men, who were alleged to have demanded some money from Mr Zayid, when brought to justice for allegedly responsible for the death of Mr Zayid, justice will be served.

We are also of the view that when justice is served, the judgment will serve as a deterrent to those security personnel, who only act to arrest in the interest of money. We also hope that professionalism within the police who mainly, directly deal with the civil society will be promoted to its highest level; for the new government might not want to be in conflict with human rights violation.