Police Urge Public to Obtain Permit for Convoy

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has called on the public particularly those who want to move in convoys to obtain permit in order to facilitate the smooth movement of their convoy and avoid any risk being posed to other road users.

A media dispatch from the IGP’s office reads: The Office of the Inspector General of Police has observed that some people are moving in convoys using the public highways. This is posing great risk to other users of the highways.

In order to enable all highway users to use the highways freely and safely, this office hereby urges anyone who wants to move in convoy to obtain a permit from the offices of the Regional Police Commissioners so that the police can facilitate the smooth movement of their convoy and avoid any risk being posed to other road users.

The cooperation of the general public is highly solicited.

The Inspector General seizes this opportunity to wish all a Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance.