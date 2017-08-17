Police Warn Against Erecting Tyres on Public Roads

The Gambia Police Force has issued a stern warning against people fond of erecting tyres, pecks and placing big stones on public roads.

A media dispatch from the GPF states that behavior is causing misunderstanding between the drivers, pedestrians and compound owners.

Below is the full text of the release:

“It has come to the notice of the Office of the Inspector General of Police that some people are fond of erecting tires, pecks and placing big stones on public roads to avoid vehicles from coming close to their fences.

This behavior is causing misunderstanding between the drivers, pedestrians and compound owners. Therefore, the office of the IGP in collaboration with the National Road Authority warns the general public especially the affected individuals to desist from the behavior because it is causing obstruction and is not in line with the traffic and NRA Acts.

The understanding and cooperation of the general public particularly those directly affected is solicited.”