Political Parties’ MOU Aim to Create Stable Political Environment President Barrow

The President of the Republic of the Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow has stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the political parties registered by the Independent Electoral Commission is a byproduct of our common desire to create a peaceful and stable political environment underpin by a transparent and democratic political dispensation without which the prosperity, happiness and wellbeing of our people will be compromised.

He made this remark on Tuesday afternnon at a hotel in Senegambia during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understand (MOU) between political parties. The event attracted scores of dignitaries including party leaders of various political parties, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) among others.

President Barrow noted that the MoU aim to give dignity and respect to the Office of the President and that of the political oppositions and encourage them to become partners in national construction and development. He said the MoU encourages government and political parties to operate within the confine of the constitution and other laws of the land. “It promotes the life of political parties especially the opposition to operate freely and hold the government to account. The keystone of the MoU is to encourage dialogue and cooperation between political parties and foster compliance with a code of conduct that restrict them from using abusive language, violence, intimidation under due use of power for wrong political purpose,” he noted.

He added that the establishment of inter political party committee is for them to meet periodically to settle differences and promote development on electoral matters and is welcome by the government, while assuring that he would do everything within his powers to support the committee whose objectives are to ensure that they live in a society were dialogue and cooperation between political parties would serve as the keystones in the promotion and consolidation of democracy, rules of law, human rights and good governance in the Gambia.

For his part, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Alieu Momarr Njie described the gathering as the most important one of the political parties in the history of the IEC. He said electoral administration could only be effective, efficient and viable if one have stakeholders with the political will to cooperate with the central purpose to deliver free, fair and credible election.

The IEC Chairman said they have agreed as registered political parties in The Gambia that a peaceful and stable political environment underpin by democratic dispensation is vital for the Gambia political prosperity and happiness, the right of the political opposition to operate freely and hold government to account, put the past behind among others.

by Momodou Jawo