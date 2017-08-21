Pomp & Fanfare as Gambian Tailors Stage Maiden Fashion Night

In a bid to showcase and bring to the fore the creativity of young Gambian designers, ‘Djapal Ma Japu’, a youth-led organization based in Serrekunda London Corner in collaboration with JJ Fashion Design, Jula Design and Ramn Unisex Tailoring on Saturday night held its maiden fashion night.

Held at Ndow’s Hall in Kanifing, the event attracted hundreds of Gambians, who were impressed by the display of excellent fashion designs by the participating Gambian tailors.

Dressed in their attractive African outfits, the glamorous night was characterized by musical performance from Gambian artistes like Barhama of Kerr Gii Family and Modou Kara Gaye.

Nyahally Samateh of Ramn Unisex Tailoring in Bakoteh was quite happy with the initiative of having such event, while welcoming the idea of having it annually.

The young female designer who is one of the promising designers in the country had the audience glued to the stage as she paraded her creative work for the people to see.

Samateh explained that she has natural love for fashion, which inspired her to go into fashion designing. Currently, she has her own tailoring shop in Bakoteh where she employs people.

For Muhammed Saho, a tailor from Made in Gambia Tailoring Shop, he started his career at London Corner back in 1994 before establishing his own workshop in 2003.

Saho is now one of the finest talors in the country. Born to a poor family and being the first born of the family, he said he chooses to take up tailoring to support the family.

Many among the invited guests included Papa Njie, one of the aspirants for the 2018 KM Mayoral election. He said he was so impressed with what he saw at the fashion night. “This is what we need- new ideas and new ways of doing things.”

Njie called for more support to the Gambian tailors and designers to go international. “My objective is to make sure every sector see themselves in KMC by providing their needs through creating the enabling environment to thrive.

by Alieu Ceesay