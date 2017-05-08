President Barrow Calls for Exemplary Leadership

The Gambian leader, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has urged Cabinet members to take a moment to reflect on The Gambia that they wish to see their children grow up in and to identify the changes in attitudes and behaviours that would be required to bring about the New Gambia they promised.

“A culture of accountability will be a crucial start, so that national resources and those contributed by our partners are wisely invested. The ability to collaborate for the sake of national interest even in the heat of political competition will be equally crucial. The most important element is for the leadership to be exemplary, and as such, we must demonstrate by our personal action a commitment to the highest standard of integrity and personal positive reform for the public to follow,” these were key messages hammered home by President Barrow as he addressed the first ever Cabinet Retreat organised by UN agencies since taking over the mantle of leadership of The Gambia.

He said The Gambia’s aspiration for inclusiveness that leaves no one behind and build peaceful and strong communities across the country is vital to the success of their democracy.

The workshop, according to him, clearly provides them the unique opportunity to interact and enhance their ability to create the conducive environment in which they can hold inclusive and constructive conversations on how best to serve the Gambian people.

“Today, the responsibility to make key decisions that will have significant impacts on which direction we take as a country, rests on us,” he said. “Therefore, how we engage among ourselves and the actions that we agree on will determine how our country seizes this opportunity of change to build a better and prosperous future for this great country”.

According to him, his government inherited many challenges including a low performing public service, lack of accountability as well as a credible policy direction, that have understandably led to growing frustrations of the population, particularly the youths. He said these challenges provide the opportunity for an urgent reform of the systems and structures as well as attitudes so that together, “we can usher in higher output, greater democracy and economic growth.”

According to him, what is urgently required of them is to unify the country around their transformative development agenda so that they could move speedily with their bilateral and multilateral partners to bring about socio economic development for their people.

“The Gambia cannot afford to leave its women and youths behind making it important that all collaborative efforts include and involve women equally, to achieve sustainable peace and development”.

“This is why I am particularly happy that this afternoon we will be deliberating on the draft National Development Plan 2017 to 2020 which will essentially guide our choice of priorities to move this nation forward. We should be forward looking in our thinking and direction as we fight to reduce poverty, which currently stands at almost 50%. “

Also of importance, he said, is the need to improve their infrastructure, generate decent employment for their people especially the youths and women, and by extension, improve the standard of living of all Gambians.

“My government is committed to encourage and create spaces for collaboration, dialogue and constructive feedback from the people of the Gambia, who gave us the mandate to serve them,” he said.

“We are therefore, pleased with the UN support to expand and entrench a culture of collaboration and dialogue among ourselves. We will count on your continuous support for the strengthening of national capacities to build momentum among the leadership and Gambians generally, for all inclusive peace and development.”

President Barrow expressed hope that this retreat would be an opportunity for genuine interactions and reflections in which they could gain insights from one and another’s experiences and from their resource persons present.

by Musa Ndow